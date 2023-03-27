Lori Harvey Elevates Cozy Jacket & Leggings With Ugg Ultra Mini Platforms at Essence Wellness House 2023

Lori Harvey brought her cozy street style to the 2023 Essence Wellness House in Atlanta on Sunday. Held at The Carlyle, the self-care event treats guests to a full day of meditation sessions, fun fitness activities and massage sessions.
For the occasion, Harvey sported a brown Whitney jacket from GymShark. She complemented the comfy cropped piece with GymShark’s black Whitney Everyday Pocket leggings.
Sticking to a casual vibe, the SKN by LH founder accessorized with diamond stud earrings and a 47′ New York Yankees hat. Harvey styled her blunt cut bob straight and rounded out the look with soft makeup and a glossy neutral pout.
To give her look a boost, the skincare entrepreneur tied her outfit together with Ugg’s Classic Ultra Mini Platform. The newest Classic Ultra Mini Platform is the next iteration of the brand’s world-renowned Classic Boots. Taking elements that Ugg consumers know and love — luxurious sheepskin material, unparalleled comfort, and one-of-a-kind silhouette, the Classic Ultra Mini Platform is sure to be the next It-Shoe. Boasting a bold 2-inch platform outsole, this latest statement style will easily take fashion-forward looks to new heights.
Harvey is everyone’s favorite It-Girl due to her incomparable style and confident attitude. The stepdaughter of Steve Harvey has an ultra-chic sartorial sense that she continues to display at formal events while traveling and when she hits the pavement around LA. Her wardrobe is a mix of streetwear and athletic apparel. Harvey’s shoe style is equally as stylish, consisting of several Yeezy silhouettes, lace-up sandals and chunky boots. She has made a name for herself within the industry by starring in campaigns for Michael Kors, Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana. She has also partnered with Sephora and PrettyLittleThing.