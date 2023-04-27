Lori Harvey Styles Printed Dundas Sweater With Tiny Shorts & YSL Satin Pumps

Lori Harvey served sleek spring style in her latest Instagram post.

The model uploaded a series of carousel-style images on the social media site, which sees her posing in a full look from Dundas’ fall 2023 collection. Harvey’s outfit included a printed long-sleeve knit sweater that included a deep V-neckline and a gold, clasp embellishment at the center.

Harvey teamed her top with coordinating micro shorts and Wolford’s semi-sheer tights. The SKN by LH founder accessorized the look with a black Chanel velvet micro mini Kelly flap bag and Balenciaga’s gold brass rib earrings.

Harvey styled her hair in a chic updo and let curly strands frame her face. As for glam, she went with soft makeup and a glossy neutral lip.

Rounding out the skincare entrepreneur’s ensemble were YSL Instinct Satin Pumps. Lined and soled in leather, the pumps are made from smooth black satin and have elegant pointed toes and a 4-inch heel.

Pointed-toe pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The classic slip-on style matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

Harvey is everyone’s favorite It-Girl due to her incomparable style and confident attitude. She has an ultra-chic sartorial sense that she continues to display at formal events while traveling and when she hits the pavement around LA. Her wardrobe is a mix of streetwear and athletic apparel.

Harvey’s shoe style is equally as stylish, consisting of several Yeezy silhouettes, lace-up sandals and chunky boots. She has made a name for herself within the industry by starring in campaigns for Michael Kors, Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana. She has also partnered with Sephora and PrettyLittleThing.

