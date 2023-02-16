Lori Harvey Delivers Old Hollywood Glamour in Off-The-Shoulder Dress & Platform Sandals at ‘Snowfall’ Premiere With Damson Idris

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris made their red carpet debut at the “Snowfall” premiere in Los Angeles last night. Idris stars in the FX crime-drama series, which debuts its final season on Feb. 22.

Harvey looked stunning for the occasion. The model and skincare entrepreneur appeared alongside Idris in a sleek black gown. The sheer piece fell delicately off the shoulder and included a fitted bodice. She kept her accessories minimal and only added square earrings and bangle bracelets.

(L-R) Lori Harvey and Damson Idris attend the “Snowfall” premiere held at The Ted Mann Theater on Feb. 15, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Tommaso Boddi for Variety

As for glam, Harvey went with a soft smokey eye and a glossy neutral pout. The SKN by LH founder parted her blunt cut bob on the side and curled the ends.

Idris looked dapper for the premiere. The actor wore a navy blue suit that included a sharp blazer and coordinating pleated trousers. He complemented the ensemble with a white button-down shirt and shiny black loafers.

Lori Harvey attends the “Snowfall” premiere held at The Ted Mann Theater on Feb. 15, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Tommaso Boddi for Variety

Sticking to a monochromatic style moment, Harvey rounded out her wardrobe with black platform sandals. The silhouette peaked out slightly underneath her dress and included a chunky outsole and thick strap across the toe.

Harvey and Idris confirmed their relationship through a series of Instagram photos ahead of her 26th birthday in January. Since then, the duo has continued to step out together.

Lori Harvey attends the “Snowfall” premiere held at The Ted Mann Theater on Feb. 15, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Harvey is everyone’s favorite It-Girl due to her incomparable style and confident attitude. The stepdaughter of Steve Harvey has an ultra-chic sartorial sense that she continues to display at formal events, while traveling and when she hits the pavement around LA. Her wardrobe is a mix of streetwear and athletic apparel. Harvey’s shoe style is equally as stylish, consisting of several Yeezy silhouettes, lace-up sandals and chunky boots. She has made a name for herself within the industry by starring in campaigns for Michael Kors, Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana. She has also partnered with Sephora and PrettyLittleThing.

