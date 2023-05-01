Lori Harvey Elevates Motorcross Style in Low-Rise Levi’s Jeans & The Attico Cheope Pumps For Nobu Dinner Date With Boyfriend Damson Idris

Lori Harvey put a chic spin on motocross style for a dinner date with boyfriend Damson Idris. Over the weekend, the superstar duo dined at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, Calif.

The model uploaded a series of snapshots on Instagram, giving her followers a close look at her outfit of the day. However, they couldn’t help but notice Idris’ shadow to her right as he tries to capture her best angles.

“When he want you to know he still in the picture,” Harvey jokingly captioned the post.

Harvey was stylishly dressed as she enjoyed some quality time with Idris. The SKN by LH founder donned a wave-sleeve motorcycle jacket from Anna Kiki’s fall 2023 collection. She teamed the staple piece with a simple white crop top and Levi’s 501 ’90s denim jeans.

The skincare entrepreneur elevated her ensemble with YSL’s Mica cat-eye sunglasses and a blue flower appliqué pouch from Bottega Veneta’s spring 2023 collection. To place more emphasis on her outfit, Harvey slicked her hair back into a bun and opted for soft glam.

When it came down to footwear, Harvey completed her look with The Attico’s Cheope pumps in white. Made in Italy, The Attico’s focus on geometric shapes is perfectly captured on this glossy pump whose sharply pointed toe balances the striking 4-inch pyramidal wedge heel.

Harvey is everyone’s favorite It-Girl due to her incomparable style and confident attitude. She has an ultra-chic sartorial sense that she continues to display at formal events while traveling and when she hits the pavement around LA. Her wardrobe is a mix of streetwear and athletic apparel.

Harvey’s shoe style is equally as stylish, consisting of several Yeezy silhouettes, lace-up sandals and chunky boots. She has made a name for herself within the industry by starring in campaigns for Michael Kors, Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana. She has also partnered with Sephora and PrettyLittleThing.

PHOTOS: See Lori Harvey’s Standout Street Style Moments.

