Lori Harvey Slips Into Chanel Rain Boots With Leggings & Cropped Puffer in Los Angeles

Lori Harvey gave her sporty-chic style a sleek finish for her latest outing. The model and skincare entrepreneur was spotted out with a friend in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

For the occasion, Harvey wore a black Bottega Veneta hooded quilted jacket with a simple white T-shirt underneath. The SKN by LH founder paired the pieces with black fitted leggings by Wolford.

Lori Harvey out in Los Angeles on March 21, 2023. CREDIT: MEGA

Sticking to a casual style moment, the Kith campaign star accessorized with Chanel’s quilted CC love heart bag in lilac and diamond stud earrings. Harvey covered her short tresses with a ’47 New York Yankees hat and rounded out her look with soft, subtle makeup.

Lori Harvey out in Los Angeles on March 21, 2023. CREDIT: GC Images

Completing Harvey’s look was the Chanel Rubber Rain Boots. The silhouette was embossed with the label’s signature logo on the pull tab and also included a shiny round toe and small square heel.

A closer look at Lori Harvey’s Chanel Rubber Rain Boots. CREDIT: MEGA

Rubber boots are perfect for the colder months as it protects from the elements, while still allowing the wearer to show some leg. The style has become a canvas for many different silhouettes, colors and patterns thanks to the shoe’s versatile nature. Rubber boots are perfect for weathering storms and snowy conditions, but can also be worn rain or shine.

Lori Harvey out in Los Angeles on March 21, 2023. CREDIT: MEGA

Harvey is everyone’s favorite It-Girl due to her incomparable style and confident attitude. The stepdaughter of Steve Harvey has an ultra-chic sartorial sense that she continues to display at formal events, while traveling and when she hits the pavement around LA. Her wardrobe is a mix of streetwear and athletic apparel. Harvey’s shoe style is equally as stylish, consisting of several Yeezy silhouettes, lace-up sandals and chunky boots. She has made a name for herself within the industry by starring in campaigns for Michael Kors, Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana. She has also partnered with Sephora and PrettyLittleThing.

