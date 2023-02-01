Lori Harvey Gets on Board With the Lux Leather Trend in Cropped Jacket, Sheer Top & Clear Wedge Booties at Ebony Riley’s Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Lori Harvey gave monochromatic styling a sharp finish while attending Ebony Riley’s EP release party in Los Angeles on Jan. 31. The model put an edgy spin on all-black attire for the celebration, embracing the lux leather trend.

For the outing, the SKN by LH founder sported a Chanel spring 2015 leather jacket. The cropped piece had a pointy collar, zipper detailing at the center and a cinched waistband. She complemented the outerwear with a sheer Yves Saint Laurent sheer, plunging bralette and the label’s skinny black leather pants.

Lori Harvey out in Los Angeles on Jan. 31, 2023. CREDIT: GC Images

Lori Harvey out in Los Angeles on Jan. 31, 2023. CREDIT: GC Images

The skincare entrepreneur kept her accessories minimal and only added diamond stud earrings. She carried her essentials in a Bleu Zephyr Hermès Kelly mini bag. Harvey parted her blunt cut bob on the side and rounded out the look with soft neutral glam and a glossy pout.

Related Ashley Graham Amps Up Rainy-Day Style With Purple Shearling Coat, Leather Trousers & Pointy Boots Billy Porter Gives Sharp Suiting Edgy Finish With Leather Pants & Chunky Ankle Boots at 'Accused' Premiere Hailey Bieber Goes All-Black in Bikini Top & YSL Slingback Pumps at Tiffany & Co.'s Lock Event

A closer look at Lori Harvey’s Amina Muaddi’s Pernille Clear Wedge Bootie in Los Angeles on Jan. 31, 2023. CREDIT: GC Images

Completing Harvey’s wardrobe were Amina Muaddi’s Pernille clear wedge booties. Made in Italy, the silhouette is crafted in leather and includes a side zip closure with a dramatically pointed toe and a 3-inch clear wedge heel that creates a striking levitation effect.

Lori Harvey out in Los Angeles on Jan. 31, 2023. CREDIT: GC Images

Harvey is everyone’s favorite It-Girl due to her incomparable style and confident attitude. The stepdaughter of Steve Harvey has an ultra-chic sartorial sense that she continues to display at formal events, while traveling and when she hits the pavement around LA. Her wardrobe is a mix of streetwear and athletic apparel. Harvey’s shoe style is equally as stylish, consisting of several Yeezy silhouettes, lace-up sandals and chunky boots. She has made a name for herself within the industry by starring in campaigns for Michael Kors, Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana. She has also partnered with Sephora and PrettyLittleThing.

PHOTOS: See Lori Harvey’s Standout Street Style Moments.