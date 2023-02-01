Lori Harvey Gets on Board With the Lux Leather Trend in Cropped Jacket, Sheer Top & Clear Wedge Booties at Ebony Riley’s Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.
Lori Harvey gave monochromatic styling a sharp finish while attending Ebony Riley’s EP release party in Los Angeles on Jan. 31. The model put an edgy spin on all-black attire for the celebration, embracing the lux leather trend.
For the outing, the SKN by LH founder sported a Chanel spring 2015 leather jacket. The cropped piece had a pointy collar, zipper detailing at the center and a cinched waistband. She complemented the outerwear with a sheer Yves Saint Laurent sheer, plunging bralette and the label’s skinny black leather pants.
The skincare entrepreneur kept her accessories minimal and only added diamond stud earrings. She carried her essentials in a Bleu Zephyr Hermès Kelly mini bag. Harvey parted her blunt cut bob on the side and rounded out the look with soft neutral glam and a glossy pout.
Completing Harvey’s wardrobe were Amina Muaddi’s Pernille clear wedge booties. Made in Italy, the silhouette is crafted in leather and includes a side zip closure with a dramatically pointed toe and a 3-inch clear wedge heel that creates a striking levitation effect.
Harvey is everyone’s favorite It-Girl due to her incomparable style and confident attitude. The stepdaughter of Steve Harvey has an ultra-chic sartorial sense that she continues to display at formal events, while traveling and when she hits the pavement around LA. Her wardrobe is a mix of streetwear and athletic apparel. Harvey’s shoe style is equally as stylish, consisting of several Yeezy silhouettes, lace-up sandals and chunky boots. She has made a name for herself within the industry by starring in campaigns for Michael Kors, Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana. She has also partnered with Sephora and PrettyLittleThing.