Lori Harvey Lets Her Feet Breathe on Yacht Ride in Brazil With Polka Dot Louis Vuitton Bikini

Lori Harvey kicked off the new year with some fun in the sun. The model and skincare entrepreneur celebrated the holiday with a tropical getaway in Rio De Janeiro on Jan. 2.

Harvey uploaded a few snaps from her vacation on Instagram Stories. The SKN by LH founder shared an image, which sees her posing on the edge of a boat, while in the middle of beautiful ocean waters. Harvey wore a red and white polka dot string bikini from the Louis Vuitton and Yayoikusama collaboration. The set included a triangle bralette and matching bottoms. Both pieces were decorated with different size polka dots all over and held together by a thin black string.

Lori Harvey via Instagram Stories in Rio Di Janeiro, Brazil on Jan. 2, 2022.

The GymShark ambassador accessorized the set with black Yves Saint Laurent sunglasses. She pinned her knotless braids back away from her face and curled the ends for a boho look.

Related Kendall Jenner Dons Leather Coat and Pants With Western Boots for Snowy Horse Ride Lauren Spencer Smith Goes All-Black in Satin Jacket & Cargo Pants for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest Tracee Ellis Ross Looks Effortlessly Chic in Boyfriend Jeans & Snakeskin Cap Toe Boots

Although Harvey decided to go barefoot in the snapshot, her bathing suit was likely paired with sandals or flip-flops. Sandals and flip-flops are essential shoe styles for the warmer months and vacations. Both silhouettes have been embraced by tons of celebrities with open arms due to its endless styling versatility.

For footwear, Harvey tends to gravitate towards several Yeezy silhouettes, lace-up sandals and chunky boots when she’s running around Los Angeles. When it comes to fashion, the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey is known for having an ultra-chic sartorial sense. She has been dubbed as the ultimate cozy girl as she loves to mix athletic apparel with streetwear. Along with her trendy fashion taste, Harvey has also solidified her status within the fashion industry by partnering with Sephora, PrettyLittleThing, Michael Kors, Burberry and Dolce & Gabbana.

PHOTOS: Discover Lori Harvey’s Standout Street Style Moments in the gallery.