Lori Harvey Shows Off Her Beach Style in Bikini, Sandals & Colorful Crochet Dress on Turks and Caicos Vacation With Boyfriend Damson Idris

Lori Harvey recapped her tropical vacation with her boyfriend Damson Idris on Instagram. On Monday, the model gave her followers a close look at their romantic getaway in Turks and Caicos through a series of photos on social media.

Harvey simply captioned the post, “dump pt. 1.”

The new set of images sees Harvey in bikini snapshots as well as beautiful beachside scenery and her travel must-haves, which of course included her SKN by LH products.

The collection of photos also sees Harvey and Idris posing for a mirror selfie. The couple stands in the middle of a bathroom, while Idris hugs Harvey from behind. In the picture, Harvey poses in a knitted cotton dress by Marni. Made in Italy, the sleeveless crochet-knit dress features a scoop neckline and a four-color wavy striped pattern that included pink, white, cream and orange.

Harvey accessorized with gold hoop earrings from Jennifer Fish Jewelry and a cream shoulder bag. The skincare entrepreneur styled her blunt-cut bob straight and rounded out the look with soft makeup. Idris sported a full denim outfit for the occasion. The “Snowfall” actor wore a button-down shirt and matching pants with mirror sunglasses.

Unfortunately, the angle of the photo didn’t allow for a peek at the pair’s footwear choice however they likely completed their looks with sandals and sneakers.

(L-R) Lori Harvey and Damson Idris attend the “Snowfall” premiere held at The Ted Mann Theater on Feb. 15, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Tommaso Boddi for Variety

Harvey is everyone’s favorite It-Girl due to her incomparable style and confident attitude. The stepdaughter of Steve Harvey has an ultra-chic sartorial sense that she continues to display at formal events while traveling and when she hits the pavement around LA. Her wardrobe is a mix of streetwear and athletic apparel.

Harvey’s shoe style is equally as stylish, consisting of several Yeezy silhouettes, lace-up sandals and chunky boots. She has made a name for herself within the industry by starring in campaigns for Michael Kors, Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana. She has also partnered with Sephora and PrettyLittleThing.

