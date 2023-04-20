Lizzo Sparkles in Blinged-Out Yitty Catsuit & Sky-High Platforms in New Video With Unreleased Song

Lizzo is celebrating one year since launching her popular body-inclusive shapewear brand Yitty.

Taking to social media today, the “About Damn Time” hitmaker shared a short video promoting the brand’s limited-edition Yitty-Versary Headliner catsuit decked out in rhinestones all over. The video, which shows the Grammy Award-winning artist posing atop a rotating platform in the bodysuit with a matching corset, features unreleased music of hers playing in the background. The track hears her singing, “You’re no fun, you’re no fun, bubblegum.”

Along with the bodysuit and corset on top, Lizzo is modeling a bedazzled neckpiece and a pair of soaring platform high heels. The ankle-strap style appears to be approximately 6 inches high.

The performer and businesswoman, 34, announced the mark of Yitty’s one-year anniversary on Instagram this month with the lighting of a cake featuring her face on it. “My baby is really 1 years old,” she wrote, adding that she’s a “proud mother.”

The “Cuz I Love You” singer is no stranger to wearing stylish shoe styles, from heels to flats to boots and sneakers. Lizzo often wears elevated looks adorned with crystals and strappy sandals for fancier occasions. Some of her go-to brands for red-carpet appearances include top brands like Stuart Weitzman, Staud and Jimmy Choo. Meanwhile, on stage, she tends to wear flashy combat boots from the likes of Prada. And on off-duty days, you’re more likely to find her comfortable sporting slides.