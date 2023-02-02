Lizzo’s Wax Figure Wears Her 2020 Versace Grammy Dress & Sandals at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas

Lizzo went to Madame Tussauds to see her very own wax figure, ahead of its arrival at the Las Vegas museum.

The figure was inspired by her 2020 Grammy red-carpet look of a white Versace floor-length gown adorned with sparkling detailing, a faux fur shawl and Stuart Weitzman strappy heels.

Lizzo meeting her wax figure at Madame Tussauds. CREDIT: via Madame Tussauds

The figure took approximately six months to create by a team of twenty London-based artists. Hundreds of measurements and photographs from every angle were taken during Lizzo’s sitting to capture her exact features including hair color, eye color and skin tone.

“Lizzo is an insanely talented and beloved pop culture icon,” said Gabriel Hewitt, General Manager for Madame Tussauds Las Vegas. “We love everything that Lizzo represents and we’re so excited for guests to have an interactive experience that celebrates self-love, acceptance and positivity.”

Lizzo attends the 62nd annual Grammy awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Lizzo’s figure will be available to the public exclusively at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas beginning February 6. Guests are encouraged to visit https://www.madametussauds.com/lasvegas/ and plan their next A-list experience.

The “Rumors” singer is known for regularly wearing sleek footwear styles to complement her outfits. For performances, she’s known often wears lace-up combat boots with studs, crystals and monochrome palettes from brands like Prada. When it comes to the red carpet, she’s also worn tall boots by Ugg and Fashion to Figure. However, for formal occasions, Lizzo elevates her looks with crystal and wrapped sandals by Stuart Weitzman, Staud, Jimmy Choo and more top brands.

