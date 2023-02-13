Lizzo Joins the Prada Fan Club in White Snow Boots & Cropped Puffer at Kiss Radio

Lizzo was seen in London wearing a sporty black and white look as she visited the Kiss Radio studios this morning. The visit happened a few days after performing at the Brit Awards on Saturday, where she received the Record of the Year award for “Special.”

The “About Damn Time” singer wore a head-to-toe Prada look for the event, including a white puffer jacket and a white t-shirt featuring a graphic print inspired by the Italian’s brand iconic triangle logo. She paired the sporty look with black and white striped jeans, extra-large sunglasses and silver hoops.

Lizzo visits the KISS Radio Studios in London on Feb.13. CREDIT: Getty Images

Lizzo styled her hair with a dramatic part on the side and kept the makeup simple with a touch of gloss and brown lip liner on her pout.

As for Footwear, Lizzo elevated the urban look with a pair of white snow boots, also by Prada. These re-nylon snow boots are accented with the triangular logo patch and set atop profiled platform soles with drawstrings on the top.



Lizzo visits the KISS Radio Studios in London on Feb.13. CREDIT: Getty Images

When she is performing on stage, attending an award show or filming a music video, Lizzo tends to favor strappy sandals and statement shoes, but when it comes to a more casual look like the one she rocked in the streets of London, she usually picks sneakers and boots that feature a double sole or platform to complete her outfit.

Lizzo arrives at The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on Feb. 11, 2023 in London. CREDIT: Dave Benett/Getty Images

On top of receiving a Grammy award for “About Dam Time” earlier this month and touring the world in support of her album “Special,” Lizzo has also been busy expanding her own shapewear line, Yitty. The singer who first launched the brand last April in collaboration with Fabletics has just released a new Valentine’s Day collection called Smoothed Reality that includes bodysuits, plunge bralettes, high-waisted briefs and thongs.

PHOTOS: Lizzo’s Style Evolution