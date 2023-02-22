Lizzo Masters Preppy Style in Tweed Minidress & Metallic Pumps at Milan Fashion Week

Lizzo looked preppy chic while attending Milan Fashion Week.

On Tuesday, the Emmy and Grammy Award-winning singer uploaded a video of herself on Instagram as she touched down in Italy for the fashion festivities. The quick clip sees Lizzo strutting down the hallway of a luxurious hotel.

Lizzo was certainly dressed for the occasion. The “Rumors” rapper donned a Gucci Orange Fluorescent Lamé Tweed minidress. Lamé tweed fabric weaves together vibrant shades of pink and yellow, bringing an unexpected twist to a classic silhouette. The garment also included gold-toned metal buttons, short sleeves and a zip closure. The “About Damn Time” artist complemented her dress with a coordinating cropped tweed jacket.

Further elevating the moment, Lizzo accessorized with oversized gold hoop earrings, dark sunglasses and a square Gucci handbag. She parted her hair in the middle and curled the ends.

Completing Lizzo’s look was a pair of gold metallic strappy pumps. The silhouette laced tightly around her ankle and featured a sharp pointed toe and thin stiletto heel.

For footwear, the “Truth Hurts” musician regularly wears sleek pairs that complement her outfits. For performances, she’s known for wearing lace-up and combat boots with studs, crystals and monochrome palettes from brands like Prada. When it comes to the red carpet, she’s also worn tall boots by Ugg and Fashion to Figure. However, for formal occasions, Lizzo elevates her looks with crystal and wrapped sandals by Stuart Weitzman, Staud, Jimmy Choo and more top brands.

Lizzo is seen on Jan. 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, Calif. CREDIT: GC Images

Milan Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Milan, Italy. Held from Feb. 22-27, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Diesel, Roberto Cavalli, Prada, Ferragamo and Bottega Veneta. The week notably marks the final transitional Gucci show after Sabato De Sarno’s appointment as the brand’s creative director in January.

