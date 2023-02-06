Lizzo Accepts Record of The Year Award in Ruffled Silver Minidress & Flower Sandals at Grammy Awards 2023

Lizzo delivered a powerful speech at the 2023 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles tonight. The singer appeared onstage at the Crypto.com arena to accept the Record Of The Year Award for her No. 1 hit single, “About Damn Time.”

Lizzo continued her standout style streak at the annual ceremony, swapping her orange floral Dolce & Gabbana gown for a silver metallic minidress. The striking piece included dramatic puffy short sleeves and ruffled detailing throughout.

Lizzo accepts the Record Of The Year award for “About Damn Time” onstage during the 65th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for The Recording A

When it came down to the shoes, the “Truth Hurts” artist coordinated her ensemble with a set of silver strappy sandals. The metallic silhouette featured a chunky block heel and was decorated with a large flower embellishment at the center.

“I wanted to make the world a better place, so I had to be that change, to make the world a better place,” Lizzo said during her speech, in which she also talked about her love for Beyoncé. “Thank you so much. You [Beyoncé] clearly are the artist of our lives!”

