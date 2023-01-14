Lizzo Dons Tattered Diesel Set and Crystalized Bow-Embellished Pumps in Los Angeles

Lizzo was spotted out in Los Angeles last night sporting a two piece set from Diesel and sparkling footwear.

Lizzo is seen on Jan. 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, Calif. CREDIT: GC Images

The “About Damn Time” songstress turned heads, her ensemble consisting of a silky pastel blue and green bra top. Sat underneath were bright blue converging straps, most likely a belt, dotted with silver eyelets that gave the top a utilitarian, workwear vibe.

The fabric the garment was made of was tattered and frayed at the ends, the distressed appearance evoking an apocalyptic sort of styling that was only furthered thanks to the bottoms that completed the set. Lizzo’s trousers were a mint green cargo style that boasted a baggy fit lined with multiple pockets and that same tattered light blue fabric.

Related Retail Intel: Rally House Will Expand Its Ohio Footprint With a Columbus Store in Early 2023 + More News Meghan Trainor Wows in a Voluminous Pink Tulle Dress and Crystalized Bow-Embellished Heels for Disney Park's Magical Christmas Day Parade Lizzo Shines in Lace-Trimmed Nightgown While Barefoot on 'Saturday Night Live'

Finishing Lizzo’s outfit out strong was a matching set of silver pointed-toe pumps. Her style featured crystalized uppers and 4-inch stiletto heels. The shimmering pair were topped off with equally reflective silver crystal bows on each toe, giving her look an overall dainty and girly quality that the Diesel set lacked. Pointed toe pumps, and all of their colorful iterations, are a go-to for many celebrities, Lizzo included, because of their versatile nature and walkability.

Lizzo is seen on Jan. 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, Calif. CREDIT: GC Images

The “Rumors” singer regularly wears sleek pairs that complement her outfits. For performances, she’s known often wears lace-up combat boots with studs, crystals and monochrome palettes from brands like Prada. When it comes to the red carpet, she’s also worn tall boots by Ugg and Fashion to Figure. However, for formal occasions, Lizzo elevates her looks with crystal and wrapped sandals by Stuart Weitzman, Staud, Jimmy Choo and more top brands.

In a similarly daring fashion, Lizzo recently took the stage barefoot on “Saturday Night Live” to sing her song “Break Up Twice.” For the occasion, she donned a white nightgown with an ankle-length hem.

PHOTOS: Lizzo’s Style Evolution