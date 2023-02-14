Lizzo Embraces Logomania in Yitty Jacket, Skinny Jeans & Custom Mules While in London With Boyfriend Myke Wright

Lizzo put her own twist on the denim-on-denim trend while out in London with her boyfriend Myke Wright today. The couple was spotted arriving at BBC Broadcasting House. The Emmy and Grammy Award-winning singer has continued to make rounds in the city following her performance at the 2023 BRIT Awards.

For the outing, Lizzo sported a full denim ensemble from her Yitty shapewear brand. Her look consisted of a cropped jacket, matching top and fitted skinny jeans. She complemented the outfit with a coordinating denim scarf. All of the pieces were decorated with the Yitty logo throughout.

Lizzo and her boyfriend Myke Wright arrive at BBC Broadcasting House in London, England on Feb. 14, 2023. CREDIT: Mirrorpix / MEGA

Lizzo accessorized her look with oversized thin hoop earrings and pointy french tip nails. As for makeup, the “Rumors” rapper went with a dark smokey eye and a neutral pout.

Sticking to a monochromatic moment, Lizzo rounded out her look with matching denim Yitty mules. The shoe style had a square open-toe and sat atop a chunky heel reaching 2 inches in height.

A closer look at Lizzo’s Yitty Mules. CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA

Mules are never too casual or too dressy. The silhouette offers business at the front and party at the back. The modern simplicity of mules enhances your daily styles with a fashionable touch without being too bold or too boring.

Lizzo arrives at BBC Broadcasting House in London, England on Feb. 14, 2023. CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA

Lizzo’s boyfriend Myke Wright was casually dressed for the occasion. The television personality wore a black Celine hoodie with baggy brown sweatpants and white sneakers.

Lizzo and her boyfriend Myke Wright arrive at BBC Broadcasting House in London, England on Feb. 14, 2023. CREDIT: Mirrorpix / MEGA

For footwear, the “Truth Hurts” musician regularly wears sleek pairs that complement her outfits. For performances, she’s known for wearing lace-up and combat boots with studs, crystals and monochrome palettes from brands like Prada. When it comes to the red carpet, she’s also worn tall boots by Ugg and Fashion to Figure. However, for formal occasions, Lizzo elevates her looks with crystal and wrapped sandals by Stuart Weitzman, Staud, Jimmy Choo and more top brands.

