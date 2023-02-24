Lizzo Twerks in Sparkling Yitty Catsuit & Neon Green Combat Boots at Amsterdam Concert

Lizzo brightened up the stage at her show in Amsterdam last night. The Grammy Award-winning singer is currently on the North American leg of “The Special Tour.”

Shortly after the appearance, Lizzo took to Instagram to give her followers a sneak peek at some of the choreography from the show. The video sees the “Rumors” rapper dancing and twerking in a sparkling Yitty catsuit.

“One time for the tight booty twerk @yitty,” Lizzo wrote under the post.

The “About Damn Time” artist’s look featured a plunging, deep V-neckline, long fitted sleeves and was streamlined with neutral and neon green glittering accents throughout.

Lizzo swapped her usual dark tresses for long, dirty blond curls that were parted on the side. To place more emphasis on her ensemble, the “Hustlers” stars simply accessorized with thin hoop earrings. As for makeup, she went with shimmery eyeshadow and a neutral matte pout.

Completing Lizzo’s wardrobe was a coordinating pair or neon green combat boots. The silhouette laced up to the top and featured a rigged outsole for greater traction and a square heel.

Originally designed to be worn by soldiers on the battlefield, combat boots are utilitarian footwear created for foot protection, ankle support and a gripping tread. Classically made of black leather, combat boots were adopted by counterculture movements in the 1980s and 1990s, like the goth, punk, grunge and heavy metal scenes.

Lizzo arrives at The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on Feb. 11, 2023 in London. CREDIT: Dave Benett/Getty Images

For footwear, the “Truth Hurts” musician regularly wears sleek pairs that complement her outfits. For performances, she’s known for wearing lace-up and combat boots with studs, crystals and monochrome palettes from brands like Prada. When it comes to the red carpet, she’s also worn tall boots by Ugg and Fashion to Figure. However, for formal occasions, Lizzo elevates her looks with crystal and wrapped sandals by Stuart Weitzman, Staud, Jimmy Choo and more top brands.

