Liv Tyler Goes Wild in Tiger Print Coat & Sharp Pumps at Stella McCartney x Adidas Party

Liv Tyler arrived at the Stella McCartney X Adidas Party yesterday in Los Angeles, dressed in animal print, joining an array of Hollywood’s A-listers like Kate Hudson, Tinashe and many more.

The actress chose a piece from Stella McCartney’s latest spring 2023 collection to celebrate her long-time friend and designer’s launch. Tyler opted for a long tiger print double-breasted coat and styled it with a black turtle neck and matching suit pants for a casual but sophisticated look.

Liv Tyler attends Stella McCarteny x Adidas party on Feb. 2, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

The coat is part of McCartney’s most recent collection inspired by “the innocence of childhood, embracing our wild selves,” and made with 85 percent recycled materials, as she explains on the brand’s website.

For beauty, the actor kept it natural with a touch of peach-colored eyeshadow, her signature rosy cheeks, and natural lips with a glossy finish.

Liv Tyler attends the Stella McCartney X Adidas Party at Henson Recording Studio on February 2, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came down to footwear, Tyler slipped on a pair of black pointed pumps with stiletto heels elevating her outfit by at least 3 inches in height.

When it comes to style, Liv Tyler goes for classic elegance over daring looks in every public appearance and last night was no exception. The former model-turned-actor has been an ambassador for iconic brands like Belstaff and Givenchy and shares a decades-long close friendship with Stella McCartney that’s led her to choose her designs often for events. The daughters of Aerosmith’s Steve Tyler and The Beatles’ Paul McCartney respectively, iconically wore matching tank tops that read “Rock Royalty” for the 1999 Met Gala in what’s become one of the most memorable outfits in the history of the event.

Stella McCartney hosted a star-studded party to celebrate 18 years of partnership with Adidas in Los Angeles. The fashion designer and German sportswear brand presented their spring 2023 collection by taking over LA’s famous Henson Recording studio. The Adidas by Stella McCartney pays homage to Stella’s love of deep heritage in music and featured live performances from Koffee, Minke, MUNA, and Beth Ditto alongside a celebration of movement through an immersive roller-skating piece by L.A RollerGirls.

