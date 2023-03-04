Lisa Rinna Blooms in Structural Floral Top and Towering Platform Boots at Vivienne Westwood’s Fall ’23 Show

Lisa Rinna attended Vivienne Westwood’s fall 2023 show today in Paris alongside top stars like Jared Leto, Halsey and Julia Fox, among others.

Lisa Rinna attends the Vivienne Westwood fall 2023 show on March 04, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images

The former “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star was outfitted in spring-centric hues, her ensemble comprised of a structural floral top with a high neckline and wide sleeves. The blooming top was belted, defining Rinna’s silhouette, and worn with purple duo chrome disco pants with an appealing sheen and tailored fit.

On the footwear front, Rinna sported towering black platform boots that quite literally elevated her silhouette. The pair were made of patent leather, hence the appealing high-shine appearance, with thick platform soles that transitioned into block heels reaching an estimated 5 to 6 inches in height. The platform trend is not for the faint of heart, however, if worn correctly, can instantly streamline any look.

A closer look at Lisa Rinna’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles, and can be found in various colorful iterations from top brands like Gucci, Valentino, and Burberry.

When it comes to footwear, Rinna often opts for sleek and statement-making styles. The “Vanished” actress often wears pointed-toe pumps, boots and stiletto-heeled sandals for a range of occasions, hailing from top brands including Tom Ford, Versace and Saint Laurent. When off-duty, she can also be spotted in low and high-top sneakers by Gucci, Adidas and Y-3, as well as Nike slides.

Lisa Rinna attends the Vivienne Westwood fall 2023 show on March 04, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: Dave Benett/Getty Images

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris, France. Held from February 27-March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season will notably include Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and Alexander McQueen’s return to the Paris schedule.

