Lisa Rinna Mixes Patterns in Polka Dot and Flora Dress With Pointed Pumps at Richard Quinn Fall 2023 Show

In a colorful display, Lisa Rinna attended Richard Quinn fall ‘23 show yesterday at the Seymour Leisure Centre in London. Rinna opted for a show-stopping look, dressed in Richard Quinn, rightfully so, with pointed toe pumps.

Lisa Rinna attends the Richard Quinn show London Fashion Week on Feb. 18, 2023 at Seymour Leisure Centre in London. CREDIT: Matt Keeble/Dave Benett/Getty Im

The former “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star was outfitted in a black and white polka dot maxi dress, the print slightly psychedelic, in a boxy breezy style made to engulf the wearer. Speckled on the satiny polka dotted fabric was blooming lavender roses attached to greenish blue leaves, the floral motifs adding a sharp pop of color while creating welcomed contrast. The dress was a high-neck style, the neckline slightly ruffled and puffy making for an unexpected voluminous element that further diversified Rinna’s silhouette. The former reality TV star wore purple sunglasses that matching the purple flowers on her dress, expertly so. As for her hair, Rinna opted for a wet look, worn sleekly in a dramatic side part set in waves.

On her feet, Rinna wore a shiny addition to her ensemble, stepping out in a pair of black pointed-toe pumps with a patent leather high-glossy finish. The sharp footwear featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes and a sturdy construction for comfortable long-time wear. The shiny style blended into the star’s opaque black tights, making for a cohesive appearance. The pointed toe pump is a style beloved by many celebrities for its versatility and wearability for any occasion.

When it comes to footwear, Rinna often opts for sleek and statement-making styles. The “Vanished” actress often wears pointed-toe pumps, boots and stiletto-heeled sandals for a range of occasions, hailing from top brands including Tom Ford, Versace and Saint Laurent. When off-duty, she can also be spotted in low and high-top sneakers by Gucci, Adidas and Y-3, as well as Nike slides.

