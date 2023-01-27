Lisa Rinna Slips on Snakeskin Pumps & Daring White Cutout Dress for Mugler’s Haute Couture Show

Lisa Rinna owned her ensemble while attending Mugler’s fall 2023 Haute Couture show in Paris yesterday. The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” sat front row alongside Christine Quinn and singer Charli XCX.

Dressed in Mugler, Rinna wore a white bodycon dress comprised of a strapless bodice and circular cutouts followed by a thigh-high side slit.

Christine Quinn, Charlie XCX and Lisa Rinna attend the Mugler fall 2023 Haute Couture show at Grande Halle de La Villette, as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 26, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images For Thierry Mugler

On her feet, Rinna sported a pair of sharp nude and pointed-toe pumps with snakeskin olive green detailing. The pair featured stilettos reaching around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes, and sturdy construction.

The pointed-toe pair were secured to Rinna’s feet with ankle straps also in olive green. The shoe style is a classic beloved by many celebrities.

The Symone and Lisa Rinna attend the Mugler Fall 2023 Haute Couture show at Grande Halle de La Villette, as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 26, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images For Thierry Mugler

When it comes to footwear, Rinna often opts for sleek and statement-making styles. The “Vanished” actress often wears pointed-toe pumps, boots and stiletto-heeled sandals for a range of occasions, hailing from top brands including Tom Ford, Versace and Saint Laurent. When off-duty, she can also be spotted in low and high-top sneakers by Gucci, Adidas and Y-3, as well as Nike slides.

Haute Couture Week showcases the newest collections from brands specializing in haute couture, renowned as the world’s finest garments made with intricate craftsmanship. From Jan. 23-Jan. 26, fashion shows and presentations were held throughout Paris for the spring 2023 season. This season included collections shown from Schiaparelli, Dior, Chanel, Valentino and Fendi.

