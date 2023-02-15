Lisa Rinna Dons Statement Red Coat & Leg-Climbing Sandals at Michael Kors’ Fall 2023 NYFW Show

Lisa Rinna made a standout arrival at the Michael Kors’ fall 2023 show during New York Fashion Week today joining other celebrities like Katie Holmes, Lea Michele, Kate Hudson and more, at the front row.

The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star posed at the event in a sleek long red coat. The piece is part of Michael Kors’ spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection, which was heavily inspired by 70’s icons like Halston and Stephen Burrows and featured an array of oversized jackets with padded shoulders and long coats in bold colors, like the one Rinna picked for the designer’s latest show.

The knee-long coat had wide peaked lapels and side slant pockets. Rinna completed the look with a half-open black shirt and black miniskirt and elevated by a statement belt. The $525 style is the “Angelina” belt from Michael Kors Collection and it features a black calf leather strap and a large metallic buckle in a gold tone.

Lisa Rinna attends the Michael Kors Collection fall 2023 runway show on Feb. 15, 2023 in New York.

When it came to footwear, Rinna strapped into a set of black Michael Kors sandals. The Dahlia sandals were presented at the designer’s spring 2023 runway and feature delicate black leather uppers, thin soles and thin leather straps.

Lisa Rinna attends the Michael Kors Collection fall 2023 runway show on Feb. 15, 2023 in New York.

The $675 style also features small metallic details in a gold tone at the end of the straps, leather lining, open toes and wrapped 4.5 inches heels.

Michael Kors Dahlia leather Sandals. CREDIT: Michael Kors

When it comes to shoe choices, Rinna often picks sleek and statement-making pieces that match her daring fashion choices. The “Vanished” actress often wears pointed-toe pumps, boots and stiletto-heeled sandals from top brands including Tom Ford, Versace and Saint Laurent. When she’s not on camera, she can be spotted in low and high-top sneakers by Gucci, Adidas and Y-3, as well as Nike slides.

