Lisa Rinna & Husband Harry Hamlin Deliver Chic Couple Style in Loafers & Oxfords Before ‘Today With Hoda & Jenna’

Lisa Rinna and her husband, Harry Hamlin, were seen leaving the NBC studios in New York City this morning after recording an interview for the “Today With Hoda & Jenna” show. The couple showed off their coordinating black outfits and leather shoes.

The former reality TV star and her husband donned a winter-friendly outfit to leave the NBC studios. Rinna went for a single-buttoned black leather jacket and wide-legged jeans and accessorized the look with a pair of Rayban Aviators and gold hoops.

Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin are seen leaving the “Today” Show on February 14, in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

The former reality TV star amped up the smart casual factor with a pair of black leather loafers that peeked out of her cuffed jeans.

Hamlin opted for his signature look with a black suit, matching oxford shoes and rimmed black glasses. He chose a North Face puffer vest to step out in the New York weather.

On Valentine’s day, the couple paid a visit to the daytime TV show hosted by Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush where they opened up about their relationship, her experience in “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and the launch of her new wine brand “Rinna Wines.”

For the show, Rinna went for an oversized blazer bdress and paired it with thigh-high black legwear. The blazer featured a flower pattern and peaked lapel.

