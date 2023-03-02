Lisa Rinna Channels ‘The Matrix’ in Black Leather Jacket & ‘Shark Lock’ Boots at Givenchy’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Lisa Rinna attended Givenchy’s fall 2023 show this Thursday during Paris Fashion Week.

The former “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star was extra daring for her front-row seat at the show, styling an all-black Givenchy ensemble that gave heavy “The Matrix” energy.

Lisa Rinna attends the Givenchy fall 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 02, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: Corbis via Getty Images

Rinna styled a lengthy black leather jacket overtop a sleek turtleneck dress. For finishing touches, the socialite sported sheer black tights and toted a sequined black mini bag with a signature Givenchy black chain handle.

Rinna wore large all-black sunglasses with geometric frames. As for her hair, Rinna wore her short brown tresses all spiked up, making for a striking appearance.

Lisa Rinna attends the Givenchy fall 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 02, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images

On her feet, Rinna gave her outfit a dramatic boost with Givenchy’s “Shark Lock” boots in a knee-high black leather style. The slip-on silhouette featured almond-shaped toes, a silver 4G padlock on the right and left side and a covered 3.5-inch wedge heel.

A closer look at Lisa Rinna’s shoes. CREDIT: Corbis via Getty Images

Similarly, Rinna attended Paco Rabanne’s fall 2023 show the day prior in a two-piece set comprised of a distressed blazer and slouchy shorts in a whimsical red print. The television star carried one of Paco Rabanne’s famed chainlink mini bags and styled puffy platform black knee-high boots with metal adornments. Rinna also wore green-tinted sunglasses.

Lisa Rinna attends the Paco Rabanne fall 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 01, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images for Paco Rabanne

When it comes to footwear, Rinna often opts for sleek and statement-making styles. The “Vanished” actress often wears pointed-toe pumps, boots and stiletto-heeled sandals for a range of occasions, hailing from top brands including Tom Ford, Versace and Saint Laurent. When off-duty, she can also be spotted in low and high-top sneakers by Gucci, Adidas and Y-3, as well as Nike slides.

A closer look at Lisa Rinna’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images for Paco Rabanne

Paris Fashion Week runs from Feb. 27 through March 6. The fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from Dior, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Balmain and more through runway shows and presentations.

PHOTOS: See all the looks from Givenchy’s spring 2023 show in Paris.