Lisa Rinna Poses in Pink Alexander Wang Bralette & Boxer Briefs With Metallic Heels at Lakers Game

Lisa Rinna made a fashion statement at the Los Angles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game in Los Angeles yesterday night.

While inside the stadium the attention was all on LeBron James, who broke the NBA scoring record during the game, outside the Crypto.com Arena the photographers were taking pictures of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star.

Rinna posed for photos in a pink Alexander Wang look. She donned a pink monogrammed bralette with matching boxer briefs. Overtop the set, the actress layered on a sparkling baby pink jacket which she wore with an Alexander Wang “Heiress” bag.

Lisa Rinna poses at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 7, 2023. CREDIT: Damian Avitia /London Entertainment / SplashNews.com

Keeping up the monochrome appearance, the former reality star strapped on hot pink sandal heels with a shiny chromatic finish and thick secure straps. Tiny bows adorned the thin sturdy straps that kept the shoes in place, making for an extra dainty appearance.

Lisa Rinna poses at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 7, 2023. CREDIT: Damian Avitia /London Entertainment / SplashNews.com

Lisa Rinna poses at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 7, 2023. CREDIT: Damian Avitia /London Entertainment / SplashNews.com

When it comes to footwear, Rinna often opts for sleek and statement-making styles. The “Vanished” actress often wears pointed-toe pumps, boots and stiletto-heeled sandals for a range of occasions, hailing from top brands including Tom Ford, Versace and Saint Laurent. When off-duty, she can also be spotted in low and high-top sneakers by Gucci, Adidas and Y-3, as well as Nike slides.