Lisa Kudrow Supports ‘Friends’ Co-Star Courteney Cox in Black Wool Coat & Wedges at Walk of Fame Ceremony

Lisa Kudrow bundled up to celebrate a friend.

The actress joined “Friends” co-stars Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston at Cox’s Walk of Fame Star ceremony on Feb. 27. The moment arrives before Cox’s latest film, “Scream VI,” releases on March 10. Kudrow donned a warm, long black wool coat with a tie waist. She added a tan top underneath her jacket and wore black wide-leg trousers as well.

Cox, Kudrow and Aniston speak onstage during the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Courteney Cox on Feb. 27, 2023 in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Kudrow added a touch of height to her look while remaining comfortable. She wore black wedge heels to the event. Her shoes featured a pointed toe and a thin wedge heel that reached at least 3 inches in height.

Cox and Aniston were similarly outfitted for the occasion, as well. Cox wore a black overcoat with a sparkling accordion-pleated maxi skirt and stiletto-heeled boots, while Aniston styled a coat over a black blouse with an asymmetric neckline and strappy sandals for the formal occasion.

Laura Dern, Cox, Aniston, Kudrow and Lupita Sanchez Cornejo, Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Chair attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Courteney Cox on Feb. 27, 2023 in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it comes to fashion, Kudrow’s style shifts with every role. We’ve seen her in everything from metallic dresses to boho-chic outfits. When she’s off-screen, the “Easy A” star keeps her wardrobe minimal with basic staples and subtle makeup and jewelry. For footwear, she tends to gravitate towards platform sandals, two-tone flats, a variety of boot styles and snazzy sneakers.

