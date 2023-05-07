Lionel Richie Gets Royals Dancing at King Charles’ Coronation Concert in White Tailcoat & Heeled Boots

After attending the highly-anticipated coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Saturday, Lionel Richie was invited to sing today at the star-studded Coronation Concert held at Windsor Castle in London.

For this historic event, the “American Idol” judge chose a white morning tailcoat decorated with sparkling details on the top, front and sleeves, finished with a black collar and cuffs covered in sequins.

Lionel Richie performs onstage during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023, in Windsor, England.

The Grammy-winning pop star let the coat take all the attention, keeping the rest of the ensemble in black, with a silk button-down shirt and slim-fit black trousers.

As for footwear, Richie elevated his outfit with a pair of ankle boots that featured a short wedged heel.

Lionel Richie performs onstage during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023 in Windsor, England.

Richie has had a close relationship with the Royal Family since he was appointed the First Global Ambassador and First Chairman of the Global Ambassador Group for the King’s charity, The Prince’s Trust, back in 2019.

During his performance, Richie sang “Easy” and “All Night Long,” getting royal members to stand up and dance, including King Charles, Queen Camilla, Kate Middleton and Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh.

Besides Richie, other performers included British boy band Take That, Katy Perry, Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, Andrea Bocelli and Sir Bryn Terfel, Alexis Ffrench, Lang Lang & Nicole Scherzinger, Tiwa Savage, Steve Winwood, Pete Tong and The Coronation Choir. The event was hosted by “Downton Abbey” and “Paddington” star Hugh Bonneville.