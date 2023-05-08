Lionel Messi & Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Match in Black With Dress Shoes & Sky-High Sandals at Laureus World Sports Awards 2023

Lionel Messi and his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, made a sleek arrival at the 2023 Laureus World Sports Awards red carpet tonight in Paris. The soccer player is nominated as Sportsman of the Year.

Roccuzzo slipped on a fashionable black dress, which featured a chic cross-front neckline and a daring split. The gown was designed to highlight her silhouette and the neckline added a touch of elegance and sophistication to the outfit, while the daring split showcased her confidence and boldness.

Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo arrive at the 2023 Laureus World Sports Awards in Paris. CREDIT: Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Laureus

When it came to footwear, she went for a classic silhouette in platform sandals. Open-toe platform sandals are a major trend for the upcoming spring/summer season. They offer comfort and style, making them the perfect choice for any occasion. The platforms come in a range of heights and styles, from chunky to sleek, and can be paired with anything from dresses to jeans for a chic and effortless look.

As for her significant other, Messi showed off his dapper fashion sense in a classic tuxedo suit. On his feet, he selected lace-up dress shoes to bring the look to completion. Lace-up dress shoes for men are a timeless trend that is making a comeback this season. These classic shoes come in a range of colors and styles, from sleek and sophisticated to more casual designs, making them a versatile and stylish choice for any formal or semi-formal occasion.

Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo are known for their impeccable style and fashion sense. As a couple, they often coordinate their outfits and make a stylish statement wherever they go. Messi’s style is characterized by tailored suits, crisp shirts and designer sneakers. He is often seen sporting a clean-shaven look and well-groomed hair.

Roccuzzo’s style is more glamorous and trendy, with a focus on bold prints, statement accessories and elegant dresses. She is known for her love of designer labels and often wears outfits from top fashion houses like Gucci and Balmain. Together, the couple exudes sophistication and elegance and is considered one of the most fashionable couples in the world of sports.

