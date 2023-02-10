Lindsey Vonn Does Intense Leg Workout in Under Armour x Project Rock Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Lindsey Vonn posted a video of her intense leg workout on her Instagram account yesterday.

In the video, Vonn was pushing her physical limits with a leg muscle exercise machine. The skier captioned the post, “Every. Single. Day. Out here grinding. #GrindDNA #projectrock”.

For her workout moment, Vonn wore black biker shorts with a vertical white line running up the leg paired with a matching tank top and a black cotton hoodie.

For shoes, Vonn went with the Project Rock 5 disrupting training shoes from Under Armour. The shoes have a molded Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) heel-to-midfoot strap to stabilize and down the heel to enable forefoot mobility. Additionally, the shoes have a responsive US HOVR cushioning, a unique proprietary foam compound patented by Under Armour and developed in partnership with Dow Chemical to reduce impact, return energy, and help propel the wearer forward. The engineered mesh upper part is lightweight and offers a breathable material to work out in, while the plush knit collar offers maximum comfort.

Women’s Project Rock 5 Disrupt Training Shoes CREDIT: Under Armour

The white and navy sneakers retail for $150 on the brand’s website. They are part of the latest Project Rock Collection drop, “inspired by the music Dwayne Johnson cranks up when he’s raising the bar.” Vonn is an ambassador for this collection.

When she’s not in the gym or on the slopes, Vonn is wearing a much more glamorous footwear option. The FN cover star typically goes for pointed-toe pumps and high-heeled stilettos in a variety of textile materials and shiny embellishments. You will often catch Vonn sporting 5-inch heels from a variety of designers including Gucci, Saint Laurent, Off-White and Giuseppe Zanotti.

