Lindsey Vonn Returns to the Ski Slopes in Snow-Ready Outfit She Helped Design & Chunky Boots

Lindsey Vonn brought her sleek style to the slopes in her latest Instagram post.

On Monday, the Olympic gold medalist uploaded a photo and video on the social media site. In the image, Vonn could be seen trotting throw the snow and in the video she showcasing her skiing skills while quickly coming down a hill.

“It was a KORE kinda weekend. #powpow @headsportswear. And I help design this stuff too. Love any feedback!,” Vonn wrote under the post.

For the occasion, the four-time World cup winning-skier wore a full outfit by Head Sportswear that she actually helped design. The ensemble consisted of a Kore Jacket and Kore Pants. The outerwear is made with the innovative IAM 2020 membrane, while the fully taped seams also help to keep you dry and comfortable. Offered with a 3L construction and a fully adjustable, helmet-compatible fixed hood, the jacket also has water-repellent YKK Vision AquaGuard zippers on the center front, chest pockets, hand pockets and upper arm pocket.

The front fly of the bottoms comes with metal press buttons, hook and YKK zipper, while the hand pockets and ventilations have water-repellent YKK AquaGuard zippers. Among other features, the pants have articulated knees and Schoeller cut protection on the insides of the legs.

To stay protected during the activity, Vonn covered her blond tresses with a blue helmet. The athlete continued to accessorize with tinted glasses from Yniq Eyewear and thick black gloves.

When it came down to the shoes, Vonn completed her look with navy blue ski boots. The silhouette had a round toe, neon green accents on the clips and a small square heel.

Vonn has become known for her edgy and glamorous footwear choices for events and evenings out. The “My Story” author frequently prefers pumps in reptile-embossed leather, metallics, or silver glitter — most boasting steep 5-inch heels and pointed toes. The shoes have become one of her style signatures by top brands like Gucci, Saint Laurent and Giuseppe Zanotti. She’s also been spotted in stiletto-heeled boots by Off-White.

The FN cover star is best known for her time with the US Ski Team and her four World Cup championship titles. Vonn has also dabbled in the fashion realm, most notably partnering with Under Armour on a line of outdoor performance gear.

