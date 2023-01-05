Lindsey Vonn Cozies Up in Cardigan Knit Sweater With Matching Tube Socks for Quviviq Campaign

Lindsey Vonn showcased her cozy winter style in her latest Instagram post.

On Wednesday, the four-time World cup winning-skier uploaded a series of images on Instagram explaining the benefits of Quviviq with carousel-style images.

In the first picture, Vonn sits perched in the middle of a bed amongst plush pillows and soft sheets. When it came to the outfit, the former Olympian wore a long gray knit sweater. The garment had a round neckline, loose-fitting sleeves and a belted waist. She went with soft glam and minimal accessories. Vonn’s blond tresses were parted in the middle and styled in loose waves.

Vonn decided to go shoeless while promoting Quviviq. Instead, she stayed true to a casual vibe and slipped on a pair of matching gray tube socks.

Vonn has become known for her edgy and glamorous footwear choices for events and evenings out. The “My Story” author frequently prefers pumps in reptile-embossed leather, metallics, or silver glitter — most boasting steep 5-inch heels and pointed toes. The shoes have become one of her style signatures by top brands like Gucci, Saint Laurent and Giuseppe Zanotti. She’s also been spotted in stiletto-heeled boots by Off-White.

The FN cover star is best known for her time with the US Ski Team and her four World Cup championship titles. Vonn has also dabbled in the fashion realm, most notably partnering with Under Armour on a line of outdoor performance gear.

