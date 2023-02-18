Lindsey Vonn Is an All-Star in Monogrammed Gucci Denim and Sparkling Pumps for the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game with Dwayne Wade

Lindsey Vonn attended the 2023 NBA Ruffles All-Star Celebrity Game at Vivint Arena yesterday in Salt Lake City. Vonn acted assistant coach alongside Dwyane Wade for Team Wade during the popular 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend event, going head-to-head against Team Ryan, the squad of honorary captain and Utah Jazz team governor Ryan Smith.

US Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn and former basketball player Dwyane Wade attend the 2023 Ruffles All-Star Celebrity Game during NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City on Feb. 17, 2023. CREDIT: AFP via Getty Images

Putting her game face on, Vonn wore a tan sweater embellished with gold chain detailing. On bottom the skier wore high-waisted denim from Gucci with a tan monogramed hem. Overtop her sweater, Vonn cozied up in an oversized tan jacket. For the finishing touches, the athlete toted a brown leather mini bag fitted with gilded hardware that matched the chain detailing on her top.

On her feet, Vonn sported sharp pointed-toe pumps with a glittering exterior. The pair featured thin heels, triangular toes and a sturdy construction that offered the former Olympian a more comfortable experience. The shoe style is a classic beloved by many celebrities, Vonn included. When she did make her way to the basketball court, Vonn switched out her pumps for plain white sneakers that offered her ease of movement.

Lindsey Vonn attended the 2023 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game during NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City on Feb. 17, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

Lindsey Vonn and Janelle Monáe attend the Ruffles Celebrity Game during the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend at Vivint Arena on Feb. 17, 2023 in Salt Lake City. CREDIT: Getty Images

Vonn has become known for her edgy and glamorous footwear choices for events and evenings out. The “My Story” author frequently prefers pumps in reptile-embossed leather, metallics or silver glitter — most boasting steep 5-inch heels and pointed toes. The shoes have become one of her style signatures by top brands Gucci, Saint Laurent and Giuseppe Zanotti. She’s also been spotted in stiletto-heeled boots by Off-White.

The FN cover star is best known for her time with the U.S. Ski Team and her four World Cup championship titles. Vonn has also dabbled in the fashion realm, most notably partnering with Under Armour on a line of outdoor performance gear.

A closer look at Lindsey Vonn’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images

Other celebrities on Wade’s team included Simu Liu, Hasan Minhaj, Janelle Monáe and 21 Savage, among others.

