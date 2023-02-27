Lindsey Vonn Celebrates Nobel Peace Prize Winner Malala Yousafzai in Tweed Trousers & Pointy Heels at NBA All-Star Game

Lindsey Vonn has inspired countless women through philanthropy and sports, however, she recently penned a heartfelt message to her very own role model. The Olympic champion and a World Cup winning-skier uploaded a series of photos on Instagram.

Vonn dedicated the new post to female education activist and youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, Malala Yousafzai. The photo sees the pair posing together at the NBA All-Star game in Salt Lake City, Utah on Feb. 19.

“It’s taken me a few days to reflect on last weekend when I met Malala Yousafzai. I’m pretty sure everyone around the world knows who she is but in case you don’t, she is the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize. Her story is both inspiring and a reminder of the work that remains to be done in the world. She has been an incredible advocate for human rights, especially the education of women and children. If you haven’t seen her documentary “He named me Malala,” I highly recommend it,” Vonn wrote under the post.

Vonn posed alongside Yousafzai in a coordinating cream tweed jacket and pleated trousers. She completed the look with a long-sleeve white top. The length of her pants gave a peak at her footwear choice, which appeared to be a pair of pointed-toe heels.

In the second image, Yousafzai poses with Vonn’s memoir, “Rise: My Story.” The collection of snapshots included special moments from Notre Dame’s Professional Investing Summit. Vonn was one of the keynote speakers at the event.

Lindsey Vonn attended the 2023 Ruffles All-Star Celebrity Game during NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City on Feb. 17, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

Vonn has become known for her edgy and glamorous footwear choices for events and evenings out. The “My Story” author frequently prefers pumps in reptile-embossed leather, metallics, or silver glitter — most boasting steep 5-inch heels and pointed toes. The shoes have become one of her style signatures by top brands like Gucci, Saint Laurent and Giuseppe Zanotti. She’s also been spotted in stiletto-heeled boots by Off-White.

The FN cover star is best known for her time with the US Ski Team and her four World Cup championship titles. Vonn has also dabbled in the fashion realm, most notably partnering with Under Armour on a line of outdoor performance gear.

