Lindsey Vonn ‘Pays Her Dues’ Lifting Heavy Weights in Animal-Printed Athletic Sneakers

Lindsey Vonn wants the world to know she may have retired from skiing but hasn’t retired from grinding, according to her latest Instagram post.

The former World Cup alpine ski racer took to social media to show off her lifting skills while wearing a cozy workout number. Von was outfitted in a simple gray crewneck top that read “Pay Your Dues” on the sleeves and a pair of black leggings lined with a white design down the sides. The outfit was from Under Armour.

With “Work, workout, recover, repeat” as her mantra, Vonn kept it casual with a high ponytail to make way for the workout routine. And because she was off-duty, she opted for a makeup-less look.

For footwear, Vonn strapped on a pair of animal-printed sneakers to complete the look. This black trainer was complimented with a zebra-patterned design along the toe and around the back of the shoe. It also featured a transparent gummy outsole that offers a stylish appearance while also offering much-needed sole support.

When it comes to footwear, the Saint Paul native is also a lover of pointed-toe pumps like the black pair she donned for the 56th Annual Gold Medal Gala and the white pair she coupled with the dark denim suit by Tom Ford for her visit on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” Vonn often switches up from casual to high-fashion in the blink of an eye. No matter the occasion, she is going to show up dressed to impress.

