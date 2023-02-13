Lily James Glitters in Green Sequin Dress & 6-Inch Heels at ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It?’ Premiere

Lily James looked ready for spring in her latest look.

The “Pam and Tommy” star attended the UK premiere of her new movie, “What’s Love Got to Do With It?” on Monday in London. To the event, James wore a light green floor-length gown. The dress featured sequins covering the entire garment as well as a slit up the back and a sheer finish. The bodice was lined with a white bra. James kept her accessories to a minimum, adding only earrings to the ensemble.

James attends the “What’s Love Got To Do With It?” UK Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on Feb. 13 in London. CREDIT: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

The actress slipped into a pair of towering heels to complete her red carpet look. James wore white satin heels with a peep-toe and an ankle strap for support. The shoes featured a thick platform base and a thin stiletto heel that reached at least 6 inches.

James has been known to rock a platform in the past; she wore a towering style to both the most recent Critics Choice Award as well as the British Fashion Awards in December.

A closer look at James’ shoes. CREDIT: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

When it comes to James’ aesthetic, she has been known to gravitate towards pieces that feel like they’re tried and true while also adding her own flair to easy pieces. For example, recently, she’s been seen wearing monochromatic outfits comprised of a ruffle crop top, blazer and pointy pumps.

James attends the “What’s Love Got To Do With It?” UK Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on Feb. 13 in London. CREDIT: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

“What’s Love Got To Do With It?” is a romantic comedy-drama film directed by Shekhar Kapur, from a screenplay by Jemima Khan. Lily James stars in the film with Shazad Latif, Shabana Azmi, Emma Thompson, Sajal Aly, Oliver Chris, Asim Chaudhry, Jeff Mirza, Alice Orr-Ewing and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. The film premieres on Feb. 24.

