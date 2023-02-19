Lily James Gleams In Pearl-Webbed Dress & Hidden Heels for BAFTA Red Carpet 2023

Lily James glistened as she arrived at the 2023 BAFTAs in London on Sunday.

The “Pam & Tommy” star wore a white Tamara Ralph gown that featured a plunging neckline, which was connected by a webbed-like structure embellished with crystals and white pearls. The fitted silhouette also brought attention from the back with an oversized bow that cascaded into a train. The couture gown was custom made for the actress.

Lily James attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on Feb. 19, 2023 in London, England. CREDIT: Getty Images

James opted for silver toned accessories with a pair of oversized diamond studs and a statement ring. She kept her dark brown hair in a sleek low bun bringing attention to her minimal makeup that featured a mauve lip. Her glowing look was created by makeup artist Sofia Tilbury and hairstylist Halley Brisker, who also styled Ana de Armas’ hair for the award show.

Unfortunately, the actress’ footwear hid behind her embellished gown. She most likely slipped into a pair of white sandals to complete the look. The actress often gravitates towards sleek pumps of strappy sandals for a red carpet affair.

James was dressed by Rebecca Corbin-Murray, who has also worked with other stars like Simone Ashley, Gemma Chan and Florence Pugh. The stylist is also the mastermind behind Jame’s black Chanel dress and cap-toed pumps she wore last night to the Chanel & Charles Finch’s Pre-BAFTAs Dinner. Other stars also attended the pre-show festivities including Austin Butler and Michelle Yeoh.

The British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) honor the year’s top film performances. Hosted by Richard E. Grant in London’s Royal Festival Hall, the 2023 ceremony will include Sandy Powell’s recipient of the BAFTA’s fellowship, and a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II led by Dame Helen Mirren.

Among the top nominees are “All Quiet on the Western Front” (14), followed by “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Everything Everywhere All At Once” (10 nods each) and “Elvis” (9).

