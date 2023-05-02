Lil Nas X’s Met Gala Look Includes 6-Inch Heels, Thong & Body Paint on Red Carpet 2023

Lil Nas X made a daring statement on the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala. The “Montro” musician arrived on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City for the occasion on Monday night, covered in sparkly silver body paint.

Layered beneath an equally sparkly silver thong, the musician opted out of wearing additional clothing for a dynamic statement. His body was further accented with body crystals and small pearls, creating an allover bejeweled effect.

Lil Nas X attends the 2023 Met Gala celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, 2023. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Lil Nas X attends the 2023 Met Gala celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, 2023. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Where accessories were concerned, however, Lil Nas X opted to layer embroidered pearl strips along his waist and neck, creating the effect of wearing an ornate pearl belt and necklaces. For a final twist, he coated his face with body crystals and an intricate crystal and pearl face mask for a surrealist spin.

Lil Nas X attends the 2023 Met Gala celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, 2023. CREDIT: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

When it came to footwear, the “Call Me By Your Name” singer finished his outfit with a soaring — and equally sparkly — pair of platform boots. His glittering silver style featured ankle-high uppers with soaring platform soles and thick block heels, totaling at least 5 inches in height. The set — which perfectly matched his body paint — was also accented with small pearls and crystals, creating a fully streamlined appearance with a dramatic base.

A closer look at Lil Nas X’s platform boots. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

