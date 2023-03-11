Lil Nas X Shimmers in Waterfall Crystal Skirt & Boots for Versace’s Fall 2023 Fashion Show Front Row in Los Angeles

Lil Nas X shined bright at the Versace fall 2023 runway show at Pacific Design Center on Thursday in West Hollywood, Calif.

Lil Nas X at the Versace Fall-Winter 2023 Fashion Show held at Pacific Design Center on March 9, in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

He brought the glitz in a mesh top covered in crystal embellishments that he paired with a black skirt with coordinating jewels around the waistline. They transformed into a darker hue at the hem of the skirt, providing an ombre illusion. To represent the brand, he donned a pair of Versace undergarments that ever-so-slightly peaked under the skirt. Let’s not forget about the accessories, which included a shiny Versace Medusa clutch and reflective retro sunglasses. The rapper’s hair was styled in large two-strand twists that effortlessly shaped his face.

For footwear, the “Old Town Road” singer kicked back in embellished lug-sole boots that delivered edge and flair. The movement of the crystals along the top of the boots served up exactly what it was supposed to in order to bring this look to completion. Lug-sole boots are a must-have footwear item, whether it’s on the runway or on the streets. Straying from your typical winter boot, this style reclaims what it means to wear a tall boot. Just ask brands like Bottega Veneta, By Far, Dr. Martens, and Gia Borghini.

The rapper often wears costume-like attire to red carpets and full sequin bodysuits to high-fashion events. Since he got his musical start in the country music genre, Lil Nas X has a plethora of colorful cowboy boots and hats that are custom-made. His whimsical style almost feels like he’s dressing up as a fun character over the years.

Donatella Versace switched Milan for Los Angeles to introduce Versace’s fall 2023 collection at the Pacific Design Center on Thursday. The star-studded event was attended by Miley Cyrus, Cher, Dua Lipa, Paris Hilton, Lil Nas X, Anne Hathaway, Demi Moore and Pamela Anderson, among others. On the runway, Naomi Campbell, Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski walked for the Italian brand.

