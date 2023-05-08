Lewis Hamilton Channels Halle Berry in Sequined Rick Owens Jumpsuit & Dr. Marten Boots at F1 Grand Prix of Miami

Lewis Hamilton had a sparkling moment as he arrived at the Paddock just before the F1 Grand Prix of Miami on Sunday. He is one of the drivers competing for the Mercedes AMG Petronas team.

The British racing driver wore a navy blue Rick Owens sequin jumpsuit that featured dark grey lining and wide-leg pants. The turtleneck piece was custom made inspired by the designer’s men’s fall 2022 and spring 2023 collections.

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes walks in the Paddock prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 07, 2023, in Miami. CREDIT: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Hamilton accessorized the look with diamond studs, a pair of black square sunglasses with gold hardware along the frame, and an assortment of silver-toned rings. His dark brown hair was styled into a twisted braid style.

The race car driver completed the look by slipping into a pair of black boots from Rick Owens’ collaboration with Dr. Martens. Although the leather shoes are primarily covered by the pant legs, the sleek silhouette peeked through exposing a rounded toe accompanied by a faint yellow stitching around the thick rubber sole. The ankle boots are also composed of a unique beige lace-up closure.

Hamilton was styled by Eric Mcneal who has also created looks for other stars like Joan Smalls, Megan Thee Stallion, and Solange.

The race car driver drew resemblance to Halle Berry’s look at the People’s Choice Awards in 2021. That December, the actress graced the carpet wearing a navy blue sequin catsuit that also featured dark gray lining. Berry shared a photo of her look compared to Hamilton’s outfit on her Instagram story on Sunday.

Halle Berry arrives at the People’s Choice Awards wearing a sequin jumpsuit and shiny heels on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. CREDIT: JORDAN STRAUSS/INVISION/AP

Hamilton recently starred in a campaign for Tommy Hilfiger and F1 team Mercedes-AMG Petronas’ collaboration with streetwear brand Awake NY. The driver has been working with Hilfiger since 2018 when he was announced as one of the brand’s global ambassadors.

The F1 Grand Prix of Miami took place at Miami International Autodrome on Sunday on May 07, 2023, in Miami. It is the fifth round of the 2023 Formula One World Championship. The event brought on major star power including Shakira, Serena Williams, Tom Cruise, Elon Musk, Lindsey Vonn, J Balvin, Venus Williams and Queen Latifah among many others.

PHOTOS: Rick Owens Fall Winter 2023 Men‘s Collection