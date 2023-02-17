Letitia Wright Masters All-Black Style in Sharp Blazer & Prada Sandals at Newport Beach Film Festival

Letitia Wright stepped out in sharp style for the Newport Beach Film Festival in London on Feb. 16. Held at The Londoner Hotel, the 8-day event showcases over 300 feature and short films and also includes exclusive parties and culinary tastings.

Wright mastered monochromatic styling while appearing on the red carpet at the annual affair. The Emmy-nominated actress arrived wearing a sharp black blazer. The overcoat featured shiny, satin lapels, a slightly cinched waist and pointy shoulder pads. She coordinated her jacket with a floor-length black silk skirt.

Letitia Wright attends the Newport Beach Film Festival at The Londoner Hotel on Feb. 16, 2023 in London, England. CREDIT: WireImage

The “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” star opted for minimal accessories and only added small, chunky gold hoop earrings and a collection of midi rings.

When it came down to the shoes, the NAACP Award winner complemented her all-black attire with Prada’s Metallic Leather High-Heel sandals. Made in Italy, the silhouette peaked out underneath her skirt and featured Prada’s logo plaque on the toe. The shoes also include an adjustable buckle closure and sit on a 4-inch stiletto heel.

A closer look at Letitia Wright’s strappy sandals at the Newport Beach Film Festival on Feb. 16, 2023 in London, England. CREDIT: WireImage

Strappy sandals are certainly having their moment and continue to steal the spotlight this year. The sultry style has made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely there to maximalist-like styles, lace-up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the season.

Letitia Wright attends the Newport Beach Film Festival at The Londoner Hotel on Feb. 16, 2023 in London, England. CREDIT: Getty Images

Wright is known for being a fashionable fixture on the red carpet. The entertainer has a natural knack for putting her own flair on sharp suiting. She also tends to gravitate towards bold colors and eye-catching separates that are in line with her eclectic style sense. As for footwear, Wright favors pointed-toe pumps, strappy sandals or shiny boots.

