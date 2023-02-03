Leslie Mann Takes the Plunge in Black Dress & Strappy Heels at Stella McCartney x Adidas Party

Leslie Mann brought a plunging silhouette to her latest soiree. The actress attended the Stella McCartney X Adidas party on Thursday. Other stars also hit the event including Kate Hudson, Sabrina Carpenter, Paris Jackson and Madelyn Cline.

Mann wore a black midi dress with thin spaghetti straps for the occasion. The dress also featured a plunging neckline that was covered in a sheer black material.

Mann arrives for the Stella McCartney X Adidas party at Henson Recording Studio on Feb. 02 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Mann dressed up the look a bit with her footwear. She wore black strappy heels. The thin strap across the toes and the thicker ankle strap were both covered in sparkly silver sequins that popped against the black carpet.

The “This is 40” star spoke to FN at the event on McCartney. “She’s [Stella McCartney] just an incredible person,” Mann said. “And I met her last summer and kind of fell in love with her. And that’s why I’m here just to celebrate her and everything that she’s doing the re-wilding thing is so cool. I’m just happy to be here to support her.”

Mann said that the first word that comes to mind when she thinks of McCartney is “life,” and the first thing when she hears Adidas is “my favorite shoe.”

Stella McCartney at the Adidas x Stella McCartney Launch Event held at Henson Recording Studios on February 2, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for WWD

Stella McCartney hosted a party to celebrate 18 years of partnership with Adidas in Los Angeles. The fashion designer and German sportswear brand presented their spring 2023 collection by taking over LA’s famous Henson Recording studio. The Adidas by Stella McCartney pays homage to Stella’s love of deep heritage in music and featured live performances from Koffee, Minke, Muna and Beth Ditto alongside a celebration of movement through an immersive roller-skating piece by L.A RollerGirls.

PHOTOS: Stella McCartney x Adidas Party Fetes Kate Hudson, Nicole Richie, Demi Lovato & More