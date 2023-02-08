LeBron James’ Son Bryce James Styles Air Jordan 4 Retro ‘Red Thunder’ Sneakers As His Dad Breaks Scoring Record in NBA

Bryce James attended the historical Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder game in Los Angeles last night. Joined courtside by his family, Bryce witnessed his father, LeBron James, making history as he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career scoring record.

Bryce James and Bronny James look on during the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. CREDIT: Getty Images

Bryce sported a majority all-neutral ensemble that was comprised of a baggy graphic tee in a dark gray with a faded motif in red and brown on the front. The 15-year-old basketball player also wore slouchy black trousers and accessorized his ensemble with clear glasses and a silver chain necklace. Similarly, his older brother Bronny wore an oversized crewneck sweater and black trousers.

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts with Bronny James after scoring to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, surpassing Abdul-Jabbar’s career total of 38,387 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder. CREDIT: Getty Images

On his feet, the young athlete wore a pair of high-top Air Jordan 4 Retro’s in ‘Red Thunder’ which featured an eye-catching black and red colorway. The footwear featured thick rubber outsoles with crimson accents and a fashion-forward design perfect for on and off-court action. Bronny wore Jordan 4’s in the style ‘Black Cat.’

Air Jordan 4 Retro’s in ‘Red Thunder.’ CREDIT: Via Farfetch

Bryce and his older brother have both chosen to follow in their father’s footsteps, taking on roles on basketball teams respectively, making names for themselves through their skill in the sport.

LeBron James beat six-time NBA MVP Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career scoring record on Feb. 7, a record that he held for 39 years. In a game between James’ Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the Nike star finished the night with 38 points on 13-of-20 shooting (4-of-6 from 3) to go along with 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals. He entered the game with 38,352 points, needing 36 to overtake the basketball legend. Ultimately, the game ended with a loss for Oklahoma with a score of 133-130.