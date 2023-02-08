×
LeBron James’ Mother Gloria James Celebrates His NBA All-Time Scoring Record in Camo Style

By Amina Ayoud
LeBron James’ mother Gloria James attended the Laker’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Los Angeles yesterday. Joined by her family courtside, Gloria watched her son surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career-scoring record in a record-breaking performance.

For the occasion, Gloria wore a camouflage jacket with tan trousers. She accessorized with a silver-toned necklace and earrings.

Los Angeles, CA - February 07: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates with his mom Gloria James, left, and wife Savannah James, center, and daughter Zhuri James along with son Byrce James, right, after breaking Hall of Fame and former Los Angeles Lakers Kareem Abdul Jabbar scoring record (38,387) in the second half of a NBA basketball game against Oklahoma City Thunder at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)
LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates with his mom Gloria James, left, and wife Savannah James, center, and daughter Zhuri James along with son Byrce James, right, after breaking Hall of Fame and former Los Angeles Lakers Kareem Abdul Jabbar scoring record (38,387) in the second half of a NBA basketball game against Oklahoma City Thunder at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.
CREDIT: MediaNews Group via Getty Images

Gloria went on to praise her son’s on-court accomplishments post-game while highlighting the work he’s accomplished off-court. In a video shared on LeBron James Family Foundation’s Twitter account, Gloria cited his work with the foundation which included encouraging active lifestyles among the youth of Akron, Ohio, his hometown, by providing free bikes.

Another recent and more transformative effort was the opening of their I Promise School in 2018, an initiative aimed at at-risk children, to aid kids in academics through consistent support.

“I wrote this letter to you to express how very very proud I am of you. When I think back to the beginning, you always knew you’d find a way to make a difference,” Gloria said. “Somehow and someway, you give back to the community that gave us so much, and now as you reach this incredible milestone, becoming the NBA’s leading scorer of all time, it’s the points you scored off the court that I’m most proud of.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 07: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers poses for a picture with his family at the end of the game, (L-R) Bronny James, Bryce James, Zhuri James Savannah James and Gloria James, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer, surpassing Abdul-Jabbar's career total of 38,387 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena on February 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers poses for a picture with his family at the end of the game, (L-R) Bronny James, Bryce James, Zhuri James Savannah James and Gloria James, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, surpassing Abdul-Jabbar’s career total of 38,387 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 7, 2023 in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Getty Images

LeBron James beat six-time NBA MVP Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career scoring record on Feb. 7, a record that he held for 39 years. In a game between James’ Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the Nike star finished the night with 38 points on 13-of-20 shooting (4-of-6 from 3) to go along with 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals. He entered the game with 38,352 points, needing 36 to overtake the basketball legend. Ultimately, the game ended with a loss for Oklahoma with a score of 133-130.

