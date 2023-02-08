LeBron James’ Daughter Zhuri James Cheers in Chunky Boots As Her Dad Breaks NBA All-Time Scoring Record at Lakers Game

Zhuri James watched her father, Basketball living legend LeBron James, making history last night during the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder game at the Crypto.com Arena. Zhuri was sitting courtside with her mom, Savannah James, family when LeBron broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career-scoring record.

For the game, Zhuri wore a white crochet top which she wore overtop an undershirt. On bottom, the fashionable 8-year-old sported light-wash jeans with an oversized casual flair.

Zhuri carried a clear cross-body bag and accessorized with a silver pendant necklace. As for her hair, the young star had her dark tresses styled in mid-length braids. She completed her outfit by slipping into a pair of chunky gray boots.

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates with his mom Gloria James, left, and wife Savannah James, center, and daughter Zhuri James along with son Byrce James, right, after breaking Hall of Fame and former Los Angeles Lakers Kareem Abdul Jabbar scoring record (38,387) in the second half of a NBA basketball game against Oklahoma City Thunder at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. CREDIT: MediaNews Group via Getty Images

Zhuri’s mother Savannah donned a striking Schiaparelli suit for the occasion. The outfit was comprised of a white striped blazer with golden buttons that were worn overtop a vest of the same makings. She finished off her ensemble with gold platform sandal heels. The platform pair featured chunky soles, thick sturdy straps, rounded toes and towering block heels.

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers poses for a picture with his family at the end of the game, (L-R) Bronny James, Bryce James, Zhuri James Savannah James and Gloria James, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, surpassing Abdul-Jabbar’s career total of 38,387 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 7, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

LeBron James beat six-time NBA MVP Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career scoring record on Feb. 7, a record that he held for 39 years. In a game between James’ Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder, the Nike star finished the night with 38 points on 13-of-20 shooting (4-of-6 from 3) to go along with 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals. He entered the game with 38,352 points, needing 36 to overtake the basketball legend. Ultimately, the game ended with a loss for Oklahoma with a score of 133-130.