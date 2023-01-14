Lea Michele Talks ‘Funny Girl’ in Red Velvet Dress and Square-Toed Sandals on ‘The Tonight Show’

Lea Michele appeared on an episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in a red velvet Nensi Dojaka dress and square-toed Gianvito Rossi sandals. Michele spoke about superstitious practices, receiving a letter from former “Funny Girl” star Barbra Streisand, and recording the Broadway cast album. In addition, The former “Glee” actress played a round of charades with fellow guest and “The Whale” actress Sadie Sink.

Lea Michele on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Michele’s dress was a halter style made up of multiple thin straps, the top half comprised of a geometric looking bodice made of tule and velvet fabrics. A rectangular cut-out sat at the center of the bodice, making for a more dynamic silhouette. The midsection and skirt of Michele’s dress were quite simple and were also made of red velvet fabric. On the accessories front, the “Run To You” songstress went for a minimalistic approach, sporting a few gold rings and gold studs to match. As for her hair, Michele wore her long brown locks parted down the middle styled straight.

Michele’s shoe style is often contemporary and versatile. During appearances and on the red carpet, the Teen Choice Award-winning actress often wears pointed-toe pumps and strappy sandals from top brands including Jimmy Choo, Aquazzura and Stuart Weitzman. Off-duty, her footwear ranges from slip-on loafers to slides and sneakers, hailing from Veja, Madewell and Anine Bing.

“Funny Girl” is a Broadway classic that follows “Fanny Brice” as she starts out as a bit player on the New York vaudeville stage while slowly working her way up to stardom on Broadway.

Lea Michele on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

In a more relaxed fashion, Michele was spotted heading to a matinee performance of “Funny Girl” in a long tan knit dress with a v-neckline. She threw on a long black wool coat over the dress and finished the look off in loafers.

