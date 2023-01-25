Lea Michele Bundles Up in Fuzzy Teddy Coat With Turtleneck & Ugg Mini Boots in NYC

Lea Michele was the ultimate cozy girl for her latest outing. The Broadway star was spotted taking a stroll in New York City on Jan. 24.

To combat the chilly east coast temperatures, Michele bundled up in a cream teddy coat. The fuzzy piece had wide lapels and oversized square pockets. Underneath, she wore a black turtleneck and sleek leggings.

Lea Michele out in New York City on Jan. 24, 2023. CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Lea Michele out in New York City on Jan. 24, 2023. CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

For accessories, the “Scream Queens” alum covered her straight tresses with a black beanie and touted her essentials in a Fendi crossbody bag. Sticking to a casual vibe, Michele opted for a fresh no makeup look and carried a hot drink in her hand.

When it came down to the shoes, the Broadway star slipped into the Ugg Classic Ultra Mini boots. The Classic Ultra Mini updates the brand’s most iconic silhouette with a lower shaft height, adding easy on-off and enhanced versatility. Pre-treated to keep it looking better for longer, this Classic features everything you love about the original, like the signature UGG sheepskin and a flexible, ultra-lightweight sole. The boots are available in an array of colors including, Chestnut, Horizon Pink, Lavender Fog, Naval Blue, Grey, Driftwood and Tomatillo.

A closer look at Lea Michele’s Classic Ultra Mini Boots. CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Lea Michele out in New York City on Jan. 24, 2023. CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Michele’s shoe style is often contemporary and versatile. During appearances and on the red carpet, the award-winning actress often wears pointed-toe pumps and strappy sandals from top brands including Jimmy Choo, Aquazzura and Stuart Weitzman. Her off-duty footwear ranges from slip-on loafers to slides and sneakers, hailing from Veja, Madewell and Anine Bing. Beyond her own footwear collection, Michele also serves as a brand ambassador for L’Oreal Paris and Candie’s.

