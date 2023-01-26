Lea Michele Goes All-Black in Cutout Bodycon Dress & Strappy Sandals for SiriusXM’s ‘Town Hall’

Lea Michele had an all-black moment as she visited SiriusXM Studios today with her “Funny Girl” co-star Ramin Karimloo. The “Glee” actress talked with “Town Hall” host Julie James about her successful return to Broadway.

For her interview, Michele slipped into a black knit midi dress that featured a fitted silhouette and a cutout just underneath the neckline.

Lea Michele poses for a photo during SiriusXM’s “Town Hall” with Lea Michele and Ramin Karimloo from “Funny Girl” hosted by Julie James at SiriusXM Studios on Jan. 26, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for SiriusXM

Michele accessorized the look with a small pair of gold hoops and a ring. She kept her dark brown hair in a sleek style parted down the middle with her hair tucked behind her ears keeping the focus on her glowing makeup that featured a glossy nude lip.

Ramin Karimloo and Lea Michele pose for a photo during SiriusXM’s Town Hall with Lea Michele and Ramin Karimloo from ‘Funny Girl’ hosted by Julie James at SiriusXM Studios on Jan. 26, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for SiriusXM

The “Run to You” singer completed the look by slipping into a pair of black sandals. The satin heels featured a strappy design that connected to the shoe’s ankle strap. The almond-toe sandals brought height to the look with a stiletto heel that was about 3 inches tall.

Michele usually works with stylist Brian Meller who also works with other stars like Bretman Rock and Shay Mitchell. He can be accredited for all of her red carpet looks including the glistening Michael Kors cutout dress she wore to the Golden Heart Awards last October.

Last we saw the actress, she was taking a stroll in New York City earlier this week wearing a fuzzy teddy coat and Ugg mini boots.

Michele often gravitates toward contemporary footwear. For red carpet appearances, the actress usually slips into pointed-toe pumps or strappy sandals. Her shoe closet is filled with versatile styles from top labels like Jimmy Choo, Aquazzura and Stuart Weitzman. Off-duty, she likes to pair her casual look with slip-on loafers and sneakers from brands like Veja, Madewell, and Anine Bing.

