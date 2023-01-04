Lea Michele Layers Up in Longline Coat, Hoodie & APL Slip-On Sneakers for ‘Funny Girl’ on Broadway

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Lea Michele headed to her matinee performance of “Funny Girl” in New York City in a cozy getup on Jan.4.

With the varying temperatures, the Broadway star wore decided to layer up in a black longline coat atop a gray hooded sweatshirt with black leggings — the ideal uniform for a winter day in the city.

To elevate the look, the actress accessorized with black cat-eye sunglasses, a leather baseball cap, and the Medium Arco Tote Bag from Bottega Veneta. She opted for no jewelry as she made her way to August Wilson Theater where she adoringly plays Fanny Brice.

Lea Michele on her way to her matinee performance of ‘Funny Girl’ in New York City on Jan. 4 CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

When it came to footwear, Michele strapped into a pair of Women’s TechLoom Bliss sneakers from Athletic Propulsion Labs’ Core collection. The sneaker features a slip-on design, and custom-milled satin embossed elastic strap making it their lightest running shoe, weighing in at 6.8 oz.

A closer look at Lea Michele’s shows. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Slip-on sneakers have gained more popularity with their undeniable comfort and ease. Brands including Vans, Rothy’s, Keds, Nike and Burberry are all making a play for the rising shoe style as it takes on life with varying patterns, colors, and designs.

The “Glee” alum’s off-duty style has evolved over the years. Michele has become more playful and versatile with her wardrobe as she’s become more comfortable with her intrinsic style. As of late, she’s shown that very convertibility by throwing on everything from strappy sandals from The Row to chunky lug-sole boots.

