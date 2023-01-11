Lea Michele Gets Cozy in Brown Knit Dress, Black Coat and Leather Loafers for ‘Funny Girl’ on Broadway

Lea Michele stepped out in New York City on Wednesday morning ahead of her matinee performance of “Funny Girl” on Broadway. Michele is currently starring as Fanny Brice in the revival.

For her outing, the “Glee” star wore a long tan knit dress with a v-neckline. She threw on a long black wool coat over the dress, which she’s styled many times over the past few months. The coat reached Michele’s ankles and featured a tie waist.

Michele in NYC on her way to her matinee performance of ‘Funny Girl.’ CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Michele added small gold hoop earrings and large black sunglasses to the look. She also carried a large, structured black tote bag from Bottega Veneta.

For her footwear, the actress added a pair of classic loafers. Her black patent leather style featured a chunkier sole as well as silver hardware across the foot. She added black socks for extra warmth. Loafers were first popularized in the 1950s amongst men, yet evolved over time into many styles. Chunkier silhouettes like Michele’s have seen a resurgence in popularity over the past few years.

Michele’s shoe style is often versatile and contemporary. During appearances and on the red carpet or other formal events, the Teen Choice Award-winning actress often wears strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps from top brands including Jimmy Choo, Aquazzura and Stuart Weitzman. When off-duty, her footwear ranges from slip-on loafers to sneakers and slides from brands like Veja, Madewell and Anine Bing.

