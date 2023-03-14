Celebrity Stylist Law Roach Announces Retirement

Law Roach is retiring.

The celebrity stylist, known for working with Zendaya, Celine Dion, Kerry Washington and other stars, announced today on Instagram that he “is out.”

“My Cup is empty….. thank you to everyone who’ve supported me and my career over the years. Every person that trusted me with their image, I’m so grateful for you all. If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it’s not! The politics , the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win … I’m out,” Roach wrote on his page.

The announcement comes only two days after the Oscars 2023 ceremony, held in Los Angeles on Sunday. Roach styled Kerry Washington, Megan Thee Stallion, Hunter Schafer and Eve Jobs for the Vanity Fair Oscar after-party.

Law Roach at the Versace fall 2023 Ffshion show held at Pacific Design Center on March 9, 2023, in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Roach was named the most powerful stylist of the year by The Hollywood Reporter in 2021 and awarded the West Coast Fashion Editor of British Vogue in 2022. He was also the creative director for the Tommy x Zendaya fashion line by Tommy Hilfiger and joined HBO Max’s “Legendary” as a guest judge.

Zendaya and Law Roach attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion – Arrivals at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019, in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

During his career, Roach was responsible for creating remarkable looks, including Zendaya’s Cinderella dress from the 2019 Met Gala, Ariana Grande’s Giambattista Valli gown for the 2020 Grammys and, more recently, Kerry Washington’s 1996 Whitney Houston dress.

Kerry Washington attends the 5th American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration of Excellence in Hollywood at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on March 5, 2023, in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Roach has also worked with Anya Taylor-Joy, Halley Berry, Tiffany Haddish, Demi Lovato, Drew Barrymore, Bebe Rexha and Priyanka Chopra.

PHOTOS: Law Roach Shows Off His High-Fashion Style in FN Cover Shoot