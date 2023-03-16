Stylist Law Roach Makes Modeling Debut After Retirement Announcement in Gray Suit & Dress Shoes at Boss’ Spring 2023 Miami Show

Law Roach added runway model to his resume. The celebrity stylist, famous for dressing Zendaya, Ariana Grande, Celine Dion and other stars, made his modeling debut at Boss’ spring 2023 fashion show in Miami yesterday.

The stylist was outfitted in a light gray two-piece suit. His ensemble was comprised of an oversized blazer with a boxy silhouette worn overtop a crisp white button-down. On bottom, Roach wore matching gray slacks featuring a slouchy fit.

Law Roach walking Boss spring 2023 runway show in Miami on March 15, 2023. CREDIT: Pichichipixx / SplashNews.com

Sticking to the classics, Roach stepped out in tan dress shoes. The formal footwear included short squared heels and a streamlined silhouette with a glossy patent leather finish stacked on thick black soles.

A closer look at Law Roach’s footwear. CREDIT: Pichichipixx / SplashNews.com

Roach walked the show days after announcing his retirement as a celebrity stylist on Instagram. “My Cup is empty….. thank you to everyone who’ve supported me and my career over the years. Every person that trusted me with their image, I’m so grateful for you all,” wrote Roach on Tuesday. “If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it’s not! The politics , the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win … I’m out,” he concluded.

Law Roach at Boss’ spring 2023 fashion show in Miami. CREDIT: Giovanni Giannoni

Boss showed its spring 2023 collection in Miami before a crowd of over 500 guests. The coveted German designer brand enlisted the help of some serious star power, making models of Pamela Anderson, superstar stylist Law Roach, Precious Lee, DJ Khaled and competitive Syrian swimmer Yusra Mardini. Models, athletes and entertainers alike stormed down a catwalk made to look like water, evoking themes of transparency. The collection took inspiration from the city it was held in, focusing on duality and individuality in an ever-changing world.

